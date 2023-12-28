Convention Authority says Las Vegas hotels set record for average daily room rate last month

Surprise Squad
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Buoyed by the SEMA tradeshow and the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the city set a record for average daily room rate (ADR) across its hotels last month.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the ADR of $249.31 was an all-time best and it marked a 33.7% increase from the same period one year ago. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was reported at $204.18, a 34.8% year-over-year rise.

LVCVA’s report said that visitor volume (0.8%), convention attendance (2.7%) and hotel occupancy (0.7%) were all up year-over-year as well. Weekend occupancy hit 88.7%, while midweek occupancy was 78.9% for the month.

Visitor volume in November was 3,292,800, with 598,400 of those guests attributed to convention business. Room nights occupied for the month totaled 3,740,200.

Specific tourism research data can be found here.

