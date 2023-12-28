Convention Authority says Las Vegas hotels set record for average daily room rate last month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Buoyed by the SEMA tradeshow and the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the city set a record for average daily room rate (ADR) across its hotels last month.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the ADR of $249.31 was an all-time best and it marked a 33.7% increase from the same period one year ago. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was reported at $204.18, a 34.8% year-over-year rise.

LVCVA’s report said that visitor volume (0.8%), convention attendance (2.7%) and hotel occupancy (0.7%) were all up year-over-year as well. Weekend occupancy hit 88.7%, while midweek occupancy was 78.9% for the month.

Visitor volume in November was 3,292,800, with 598,400 of those guests attributed to convention business. Room nights occupied for the month totaled 3,740,200.

