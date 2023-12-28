Clark County short 80,000 affordable senior housing units; developments being built to address the need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In May, we told you about the thousands of seniors in need of affordable housing. Clark County reported it was 85,000 affordable housing units short.

Now, construction is underway at Boulder Highway and Russell where more than 200 affordable senior housing units are being built. Clark County is hoping this will help address the need to house our most vulnerable population. The most recent property is being built by Ovation Development, which currently has a total of 13 communities across the valley with three under construction and one that is about to break ground.

Although this new development will house more than 200 seniors, the county said it is still 80,000 units short, specifically for those who are below 50% AMI.

Jess Molasky with Ovation said they feel the effects of this need every day as they have a wait list at all of their properties.

The county secured over $190 million in funds for its welcome home initiative, which Molasky said has allowed them to continue building more properties, giving seniors a place to call home.

“Not only are you getting people out of potentially dangerous living situations, into a safe community, we have a food program, we partner with a non-profit to bring in all these wraparound services for the residents,” said Molasky. “They can get their hair done here, the doctor comes here and the dentist comes here.”

One building at Boulder Highway and Russell is expected to be completed by May and the other in July. Ovation said it doesn’t stop there, as they plan to build more properties across the valley in the near future.

To get on the wait list at an Ovation senior housing property, click here.

To learn more about the welcome home initiative, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.