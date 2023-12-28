Surprise Squad
Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around after a bird strike. (WSVN)
By WSVN via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Southwest Airlines flight leaving from Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had to make an emergency landing Wednesday.

It was a bird strike that forced the plane to make a U-turn, causing a major delay for some passengers.

“At least we came down and we were safe,” passenger Susan Slutsky said.

Susan and Brad Slutsky are in good spirits.

“We’ll get there,” Susan Slutsky added. “We’re leaving tomorrow from Miami and we’ll get to Park City and ski tomorrow maybe.”

Even after having to delay their holiday plans, thanks to a bird about 30 minutes after taking off from Ft. Lauderdale.

“We sort of made a U-turn heading back east over the ocean, and the next thing you know, they say we were hit by a bird strike and we’re heading back,” Brad Slutsky described. “We circled around and burned off some gas and headed back here, and the the flight was canceled. “We could see them on the side of the plane looking at the damage to the wing.”

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around after a bird strike.

Most people got onto another plane to Austin, but the Slutskys had to stay behind one more day.

Their final destination is Park City, Utah.

“It wasn’t like anything dramatic,” Brad Slutsky added. “So, I was just like more like the bummer of not getting where we were going having to spend the night and fly out tomorrow from Miami.”

There were no reported injuries onboard.

Southwest officials did not say exactly where the bird hit the plane. They were determining the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

