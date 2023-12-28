Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Affordable housing project has retail, office space and ‘maker space’ in ‘Mixed-Use Microbusiness Park’

Clark County affordable housing
Clark County affordable housing(FOX5)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A planned affordable housing project that’s set to break ground in 2024 will have retail, office space and “maker space” in a concept called a “Mixed-Use Microbusiness Park.”

The project will break ground off Lake Mead Blvd. west of I-15, next door to the Las Vegas Culinary Academy and workforce development non-profit Nevada Partners. There are hopes to partner with those institutions to help residents, local businesses, entrepreneurs and artisans.

76 units will offer studios and one to three bedroom spaces. Clark County residents who make 80% or below the area median income (earning $48,550 or less as a single individual) will qualify for rent. HUD updates the income classification for “low income” (80% or less) “very low income (50% or $30,350 or less as a single individual) and “extremely low income” ($18,200 as a single individual) for Clark County residents.

18,900 square space will be available for retail at the bottom, and office space on the second floor.

The project will cost $35 to $40 million as a mix of Clark County funds and COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We noticed that there was a housing affordability crisis going on within the County. And we also knew that this is an area that needed an increase of affordable workforce housing, high quality of workforce housing. We thought, what better way to build and pour into the community than by combining opportunities for residential, workforce, affordable housing, as well as providing office or retail spaces for the entrepreneurs to develop their businesses,” said Commissioner William McCurdy II of District D of the Clark County Commission.

“It’s similar to watch what you might see in Downtown Las Vegas, but instead, you’re going to see that right here, beyond the neon of Downtown, right here on the West Side,” McCurdy said.

McCurdy said the goal is to help entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners learn their craft and launch their own business.

“When you go into business, some of the initial barriers are actually being able to find a space that you can afford to rent. What we are wanting to do here is identify certain industries. If you want to be a barista or you would like to offer a retail product, you will be able to come on this site, do business with us, the County, and learn more about how to do business and grow their business,” he said.

“The goal is to get them to a place of self sufficiency within their businesses, and also help them to have that pipeline to their own brick and mortar at some point,” he said.

The project is set to break ground in 2024 and will be completed by 2026.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
Las Vegas police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a Dec. 23 shooting
Las Vegas shooting victim in critical condition as police seek suspect, vehicle
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in Nye County homicide
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Latest News

Mother of North Las Vegas teen shot, killed before Christmas speaks out
Mother of North Las Vegas teen shot, killed before Christmas speaks out
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
13 year old Keon killed Christmas weekend in North Las Vegas
Mother of North Las Vegas teen shot, killed before Christmas speaks out
A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley