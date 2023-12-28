Surprise Squad
2 suspects arrested in Nye County homicide case, 1 remains at large

2 suspects were arrested and a third remains at large following a Nye County homicide
2 suspects were arrested and a third remains at large following a Nye County homicide
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:32 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects are in custody following a recent homicide while a third remains at large.

On December 26 at approximately 4:15 a.m., NCSO dispatch received a call from a homeowner on W. Wilson, later identified as Jonathon Reyes, reporting that he had an unknown person at gunpoint in his backyard.  NCSO personnel arrived on the scene and found Reyes dead from an apparent gunshot wound. 

NCSO personnel identified three suspects who knew each other: Edward Travis Parrett, 32, Clifton “C.J.” Lee Pfeifer Jr., 33, and Stefanie Erin Vazzo, 33. The sheriff’s office stated that “this did not appear to be a random act.”

Pfeifer and Vazzo were both arrested on December 26. Parrett is still wanted and investigators said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information on this incident or the location of Edward Travis Parrett is urged to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 and select option 5, or to call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

