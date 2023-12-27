Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
Las Vegas police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a Dec. 23 shooting
Las Vegas shooting victim in critical condition as police seek suspect, vehicle
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in Nye County homicide
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Latest News

FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate homicide linked to southwest valley crime spree, shooting early Wednesday morning
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says
Miriam Adelson controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is pictured on the left of...
NBA approves sale of Dallas Mavericks to Adelson, Dumont families
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute