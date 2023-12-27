Surprise Squad
Pahrump Main Street Program looking for development ideas

The southern Nevada town is home to about 36,000 people
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Pahrump Main Street Program in Nye County is looking for suggestions to help develop a new “downtown hub.”

The program is looking to transform a stretch of Highway 160 in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development efforts to help revitalize rural areas through measures such as beautifying storefronts, supporting small businesses and adding more signs.

Nye County hopes to finalize a tailored strategic plan for Pahrump by February 28 “reflecting priorities surfaced through the Nye County Comprehensive Plan” as well as through a community survey that is available here.

“The mission for Pahrump Main Street is to turn Highway 160 (from Calvada Blvd. to Basin) into a corridor that showcases local businesses while serving as a gathering place for residents by featuring regular community events,” a county spokesperson said. Goals over the next four years include the following:

  • Beautify storefronts, vacant lots and walkways to connect an envisioned “main street”
  • Host regular happenings fostering camaraderie and civic pride
  • Offer programs helping family-owned enterprises thrive
  • Increase signage to highlight key points of interest
  • Align to the Nye County Comprehensive Plan and Community Surveys

The initial online survey is open through December 31.

