North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in summer hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department announced that it has arrested Bryan Barajas, 26, in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian this summer.

According to a police report, North Las Vegas Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Belmont St. and E. Carey Ave. after reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the afternoon of June 20. When officers arrived, they saw that the collision involved four vehicles and that a pedestrian had been struck by one of those vehicles.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced dead. The NLVPD Traffic Bureau’s Major Collision Investigation Unit was notified and responded to the scene where they took over the investigation. During the course of their investigation, police determined that a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were both driving recklessly, northbound on Belmont St., approaching E. Carey Ave.

A white pickup truck and a blue Chevrolet Traverse were stopped at the intersection of Belmont St. and E. Carey Ave. for the posted four-way stop signs. As the pickup attempted to cross the intersection, the Cadillac Escalade failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the pickup.

This caused the Cadillac Escalade to be redirected, where it also struck the Chevrolet Traverse. After both of those collisions, the Cadillac Escalade still continued northbound on Belmont St. where it began to lose control.

The Cadillac Escalade drove onto the east sidewalk of Belmont St. and struck a juvenile female pedestrian. The driver of the Cadillac Escalade then fled the scene on foot.

The adult male driver of the Chevrolet Camaro stopped and remained at the scene where he was arrested for traffic-related charges.

The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Traffic investigators identified Barajas as the suspected driver in this case. Investigators also learned that Barajas was currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges. On Dec. 27, NLVPD traffic investigators rebooked Barajas at the Clark County Detention Center for the charges of grand larceny of an automobile, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving resulting in death, hit and run resulting in death, two counts of failure to stop at an accident, two counts of failure to give info at an accident and driving under a revoked driver’s license.

