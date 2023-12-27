Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

NBA approves sale of Dallas Mavericks to Adelson, Dumont families

Miriam Adelson controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is pictured on the left of...
Miriam Adelson controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is pictured on the left of this combined photo with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on the right.(Associated Press photos)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban to the families of Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont.

According to a release from the league, Dumont, President and Chief Operating Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., will serve as the Mavericks’ Governor. The transaction is expected to close this week.

Mavericks likely will end up in the hands of one of Las Vegas’ most powerful families

Cuban agreed to sell his majority stake in the team last month. The agreement would be in the valuation range of $3.5 billion, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because that detail was not being made public. Cuban would retain control of basketball operations in the deal.

The company controlled by Miriam Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, announced that it was selling $2 billion of her shares to buy an unspecified professional sports team.

“The families are targeting a closing of the transaction by year-end, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval of the NBA Board of Governors,” said a statement released by the Adelson and Dumont families in November.

Cuban said almost a year ago he was interested in partnering with Sands.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
Las Vegas police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a Dec. 23 shooting
Las Vegas shooting victim in critical condition as police seek suspect, vehicle
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in Nye County homicide
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Latest News

Governor Joe Lombardo
Gov. Lombardo names new Chief of Staff
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate homicide linked to southwest valley crime spree, shooting early Wednesday morning
Bryan Barajas, 26
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in summer hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
CCFD crew battle the blaze that broke out in a central Valley apartment complex Wednesday morning
Family of three left homeless by blaze at central Valley apartment complex