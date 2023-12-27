Surprise Squad
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case

By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:21 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is providing new details on a cold case, after getting a big break.

Investigators say hikers found a man’s remains in a shallow grave near Katherine’s Landing in Bullhead City back in 1976. He’d been shot in the head.

That man remained unidentified until October of this year. That’s when detectives reviewed the case once again, and re-examined the victim’s fingerprints.

This time, they got a hit. They were able to identify him as Luis Alonso Paredes.

Paredes was around 30 at the time of his death. Investigators say they’ve learned he came from El Salvador originally, but may have been living, or working, in Las Vegas. They says it’s also possible he was in the Coast Guard or Navy and stationed in San Francisco.

So far, the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to reach any of Paredes’ relatives. Now they’re reaching out to the public for their assistance.

If you have any information on the man in the sketch, or the circumstances surrounding his death, you’re urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

