Las Vegas police on scene of officer-involved shooting in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Nevada State Police are also on scene.

FOX5 photographers captured images of a white vehicle sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles. FOX5 photojournalist Kyle Oster reported seeing multiple SWAT vehicles on scene as he arrived.

Oster also reports hearing flash bangs around 5:30 am, although he heard no gunshots.

He reports seeing the coroner arrive in the area just before 8 am. Oster also confirms seeing a body on the side of the road, beside a red vehicle with apparent gunshot damage.

FOX5 photojournalist Luis Marquez reports seeing a huge police presence at the Walgreen’s at Blue Diamond and Durango. A nearby Circle K was also surrounded by law enforcement.

A number of roads in the area are closed off while the investigation continues.

We are still awaiting an official report from LVMPD.

