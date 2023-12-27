Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police on scene of officer-involved shooting in southwest valley

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Nevada State Police are also on scene.

FOX5 photographers captured images of a white vehicle sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles. FOX5 photojournalist Kyle Oster reported seeing multiple SWAT vehicles on scene as he arrived.

Oster also reports hearing flash bangs around 5:30 am, although he heard no gunshots.

He reports seeing the coroner arrive in the area just before 8 am. Oster also confirms seeing a body on the side of the road, beside a red vehicle with apparent gunshot damage.

FOX5 photojournalist Luis Marquez reports seeing a huge police presence at the Walgreen’s at Blue Diamond and Durango. A nearby Circle K was also surrounded by law enforcement.

A number of roads in the area are closed off while the investigation continues.

We are still awaiting an official report from LVMPD.

Stay with FOX5 for continuing coverage of this developing story.

