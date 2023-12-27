Las Vegas police investigate homicide linked to southwest valley crime spree, shooting early Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirm the murder of a woman in her 50′s is connected to a series of carjacking incidents that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

LVMPD Lt. Jason Johanneson says it’s believed the 30-year-old suspect in that case shot and killed his mother beforehand. The suspect’s father was not hurt in the incident.

Officers say they arrived at a home near Warm Springs and Bermuda Roads around 6:45 Wednesday morning and heard shots coming from the desert. They later found the victim in a wash.

At this time Metro is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

