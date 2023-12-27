Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police investigate homicide linked to southwest valley crime spree, shooting early Wednesday morning

The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado(FOX5/Chase Duckworth)
By Lisa Sturgis and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirm the murder of a woman in her 50′s is connected to a series of carjacking incidents that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

LVMPD Lt. Jason Johanneson says it’s believed the 30-year-old suspect in that case shot and killed his mother beforehand. The suspect’s father was not hurt in the incident.

Officers say they arrived at a home near Warm Springs and Bermuda Roads around 6:45 Wednesday morning and heard shots coming from the desert. They later found the victim in a wash.

At this time Metro is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

