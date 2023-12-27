Las Vegas Fire and Rescue pulls resident from burning apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A blaze in a central Valley apartment displaces two people and two dogs.

It broke out just before nine Wednesday morning at a property near Sahara and Eastern Avenues. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived to find light smoke and no heat on the ground floor.

However, the fire had travelled to an upstairs unit. One resident and two dogs were still inside that room. Firefighters found him, and carried him outside. Paramedics took him to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Neither of the dogs were hurt or suffering from the smoke.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire to the single room, but the apartment is not habitable at this time. The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the blaze.

Still no word on how it started, although firefighters say it began in a closet.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.