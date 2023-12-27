Las Vegas airport officials give overview of expansion by 2037

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid Airport officials gave an overview of upgrades and expansions coming to the airport through 2037 as demand continues for flights in and out of the Las Vegas Valley.

Officials provided a presentation in the Clark County Department of Aviation Airport System Strategic Update days before the peak holiday travel times of December 23 to January 1.

By 2037, the “Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport” by Jean will be completed, and offer 6,000 acres of space for commercial carriers. The presentation shows that the airports will be connected via Brightline, which could be completed around 2028.

Some forthcoming upgrades to Harry Reid Airport:

⋅ Terminals will be divided between “North” and “South” portions

⋅ Upgrades for visitor experience to Terminal 1

⋅ Terminal 3 will become Terminal 2

A “Terminal 4″ is also forthcoming to the airport system and network.

Harry Reid Airport turned 75 years old in 2023.

“We are a world class today’s destination, we all know that and we need as an airport system to be able to meet the demands of the next 75 years,” said James Chrisley, Harry Reid Senior Director of Aviation, Operations.

FAA officials noted the need for an expansion based on demand, compared to other major airports.

“When people look at the sky, it looks like open skies. There’s not a lot of ways to get the planes into your airport system,” said Mark McClardy of the FAA’s Western-Pacific region.

“Denver, which was opened in 1995, is about 53 square miles or 34,000 acres. When you look at Dallas Fort Worth International, which opened in 1974, it’s about 26.9 square miles and a little bit over 17,000 acres. Harry Reid, as great as it is, it’s about 2800 acres,” McClardy said.

According to the presentation, officials are set to start the next phase of the project with Environmental Impact Statements and reviews, a necessary step prior to the commencement of construction.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.