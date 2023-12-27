Gov. Lombardo names new Chief of Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The new year will also bring a new Chief of Staff for Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

According to a media release from the Governor’s office, Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer will step down from his position early in 2024 and be replaced by Ryan Cherry, former Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor Mark Hutchison and Rural Director for U.S. Senator Dean Heller.

“I’m incredibly thankful for all the work Ben put in to making this first year a success,” said Gov. Lombardo. “Ben accomplished everything I asked of him as I transitioned into the office of Governor, and his leadership during the 2023 Legislative Session was critical in our many successes. My office and state government are in great shape heading into the next phase of the administration, and I’m grateful for all of Ben’s efforts to make that happen.”

Cherry has spent the past six years as a consultant, working throughout Nevada and other western states on natural resources, mining, and energy issues. Before consulting, Cherry spent nearly three years in the office of Lt. Governor Mark Hutchison as Chief of Staff, and nearly six years working on northern and rural issues for U.S. Senator Dean Heller.

“Ryan’s experience inside and outside of government makes him an ideal fit as my next Chief of Staff,” said Gov. Lombardo. “He has worked with the Legislature, understands the structure of state government, and he will be able to work on the diverse policy subjects that will cross his desk. I’m grateful for Ryan’s willingness to take on this new role.”

Cherry’s first day in the office will be January 17 and he will work alongside Kieckhefer for a brief time to help ensure a smooth transition.

