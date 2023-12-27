Family of three left homeless by blaze at central Valley apartment complex
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An early morning oven fire sets an apartment ablaze and leaves a family of three homeless.
Clark County Fire got the call just after 6:30 this morning from an apartment complex on Reno Avenue and Maryland Parkway. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of a second floor unit’s door. It was elevated to a three-alarm fire, and additional units were called in.
Firefighters attacked the blaze from the apartment’s interior, and from the roof, and managed to contain it to a single unit. No one got hurt.
The American Red Cross is helping the family that lived in the unit.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.