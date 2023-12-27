Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Family of three left homeless by blaze at central Valley apartment complex

CCFD crew battle the blaze that broke out in a central Valley apartment complex Wednesday morning
CCFD crew battle the blaze that broke out in a central Valley apartment complex Wednesday morning(Courtesy: CCFD)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An early morning oven fire sets an apartment ablaze and leaves a family of three homeless.

Clark County Fire got the call just after 6:30 this morning from an apartment complex on Reno Avenue and Maryland Parkway. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of a second floor unit’s door. It was elevated to a three-alarm fire, and additional units were called in.

A look inside the apartment on Reno Avenue
A look inside the apartment on Reno Avenue(Courtesy: CCFD)

Firefighters attacked the blaze from the apartment’s interior, and from the roof, and managed to contain it to a single unit. No one got hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping the family that lived in the unit.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
Las Vegas police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a Dec. 23 shooting
Las Vegas shooting victim in critical condition as police seek suspect, vehicle
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in Nye County homicide
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Latest News

Governor Joe Lombardo
Gov. Lombardo names new Chief of Staff
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate homicide linked to southwest valley crime spree, shooting early Wednesday morning
Miriam Adelson controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is pictured on the left of...
NBA approves sale of Dallas Mavericks to Adelson, Dumont families
Bryan Barajas, 26
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in summer hit-and-run that killed pedestrian