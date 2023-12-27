Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is engaged to longtime model girlfriend Abby Champion

FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his...
FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his girlfriend Abby Champion at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, and his longtime girlfriend, model Abby Champion just got engaged.

They announced the news on social media Tuesday.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose mom is Maria Shriver, is a model and actor.

He and Champion have teamed up at times for campaigns and photoshoots, such as a Calvin Klein jeans campaign a few years ago.

The couple was first romantically linked in September 2015 and became social media official in February 2016.

Schwarzenegger is the second of his four siblings to get married. His older sister, Katherine, is married to actor Chris Pratt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a Dec. 23 shooting
Las Vegas shooting victim in critical condition as police seek suspect, vehicle
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in Nye County homicide
Living Grace Homes in Henderson helps young and expecting mothers when they need asistance most.
Henderson women’s shelter sees uptick in calls around holidays

Latest News

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that its officers stopped a woman from...
TSA agents stop passenger from boarding flight with loaded gun
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week