‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in Nye County homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with a morning homicide.

According to a social media post, Edward “Travis” Parrett was last seen in the area of Ogallala and Red Butte in Pahrump at approximately 3 p.m. on December 26. The homicide reportedly happened sometime overnight in the area of Leslie and Wilson.

“Parrett should not be approached and is considered armed and dangerous,” the office wrote. They ask anyone with information to call NCSO at 775-751-7000 and select option 5.

