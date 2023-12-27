Surprise Squad
Animal shelter clears its kennels for the first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.

The Adams County SPCA said in a post on Facebook that the kennels were almost filled two weeks ago but were all adopted out before Christmas.

“This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!” the post reads. “To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement!”

According to the post, the animal shelter adopted 598 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

With their kennels unoccupied, the shelter plans to pull animals from other shelters in the area in an effort to relieve some of their stress.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

