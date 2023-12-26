Valleywide Christmas tree recycing program kicks off

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Now that all the gifts are gone from under your Christmas tree, it might be time to think about gifting that tree to the community.

Starting Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee will begin accepting live trees to be chipped into mulch. That mulch will then be used in public and school gardens, in parks, and in your yard, if you want it.

Mulch conserves moisture in soil. It reduces dust. And, it helps keeps plants and trees healthy.

“Recycling Christmas trees may not seem like a big deal, but collectively this small gesture diverts tons of waste from local landfills, saves water, and beautifies our community,” said UNLV sustainability coordinator Tara Pike.

Pike tells FOX5, last year nearly 11,000 trees got recycled into 95 tons of mulch. That kept more than 1,400 cubic yards out of landfills. The program has repurposed more than 300,000 trees since it started in 2001.

Cut, live trees can be dropped off at any of more than 30 locations across Clark County. To prepare them, remove all non-organic materials such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, tree stands and any other material that are not natural parts of the tree. The Recycling Committee asks that you cut trees taller than five feet in half. Flocked trees cannot be recycled.

If you’re interested in picking up rather than dropping off, you can visit the following locations:

Henderson - December 28-January 19, 7am-3pm (Bring your own shovel and containers.)

Pecos Legacy Park

Acacia Park

Capriola Park

Discovery Park

North Las Vegas - Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday, 8am-12:30pm

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard

Las Vegas - Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) Lifelong Learning Center

You can contact the Cooperative Extension during regular business hours at (702) 222-3130 if you have any questions.

