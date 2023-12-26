Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Two-alarm fire breaks out at senior apartment complex on Valley’s northeast side

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue was called to an apartment complex near Eastern and Bonanza after...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue was called to an apartment complex near Eastern and Bonanza after smoke filled the first floor hallways(FOX5/David Moreno)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:28 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a seniors-only apartment complex on the northeast side.

Reports of smoke-filled hallways came in from Arthur McCants Manor near Eastern and Bonanza just before three Monday afternoon.

Crews found flames contained to one apartment on the first floor.

Paramedics took the woman who lives there to the hospital with smoke inhalation..

It’s still unclear if she’ll be able to return to her home.

Firefighters say it’s unfortunate that it happened on a holiday, but fortunate that they were there to help. ”We obviously work 24 hours shifts, 7 days a week, 365 days a year so we’re ready to respond whenever. Unfortunately, this happened on Christmas for these people and we’re going to try to minimize their impact and get them back to their Christmas as well,” said Batalion Chief Michael Thom.

It’s still unclear how the first started, and if smoke damage will keep anyone else of their apartments.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
A map showcases over 300 homes with holiday decorations in Las Vegas
Map showcases best Christmas lights in Vegas Valley
Scott Richter won a slot jackpot worth over one million dollars at the Palazzo on December 17
‘Slot influencer’ wins million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip resort
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Latest News

Christmas day tribute to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Warren Whitney
Christmas day tribute to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Warren Whitney
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce takes a tumble during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs miscues lead to 2 defensive TDs by Raiders in 20-14 loss on Christmas Day
A Christmas Eve Jeep caravan down the Las Vegas Strip raised money for the families of two NSP...
Jeep caravan lights up the Strip to honor fallen officers in Christmas Eve parade