Two-alarm fire breaks out at senior apartment complex on Valley’s northeast side

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a seniors-only apartment complex on the northeast side.

Reports of smoke-filled hallways came in from Arthur McCants Manor near Eastern and Bonanza just before three Monday afternoon.

Crews found flames contained to one apartment on the first floor.

Paramedics took the woman who lives there to the hospital with smoke inhalation..

It’s still unclear if she’ll be able to return to her home.

Firefighters say it’s unfortunate that it happened on a holiday, but fortunate that they were there to help. ”We obviously work 24 hours shifts, 7 days a week, 365 days a year so we’re ready to respond whenever. Unfortunately, this happened on Christmas for these people and we’re going to try to minimize their impact and get them back to their Christmas as well,” said Batalion Chief Michael Thom.

It’s still unclear how the first started, and if smoke damage will keep anyone else of their apartments.

