Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in downtown Las Vegas Sunday night.

One man was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Howard Drive near Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said that when they arrived one man was shot and had died on the scene.

LVMPD homicide detectives said the victim was in a verbal confrontation with three people and then was shot. The three suspects fled the scene.

This is an on-going investigation and FOX5 will update this story when we learn more about this shooting.

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
A map showcases over 300 homes with holiday decorations in Las Vegas
Scott Richter won a slot jackpot worth over one million dollars at the Palazzo on December 17
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
A resident of Lion Habitat Ranch enjoys some watermelon as part of his special Christmastime...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce takes a tumble during the first half of an NFL...
A Christmas Eve Jeep caravan down the Las Vegas Strip raised money for the families of two NSP...
A resident of Lion Habitat Ranch enjoys some watermelon as part of his special Christmastime...
