Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in downtown Las Vegas Sunday night.
One man was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Howard Drive near Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said that when they arrived one man was shot and had died on the scene.
LVMPD homicide detectives said the victim was in a verbal confrontation with three people and then was shot. The three suspects fled the scene.
This is an on-going investigation and FOX5 will update this story when we learn more about this shooting.
