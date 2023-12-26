Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in downtown Las Vegas Sunday night.

One man was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Howard Drive near Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said that when they arrived one man was shot and had died on the scene.

LVMPD homicide detectives said the victim was in a verbal confrontation with three people and then was shot. The three suspects fled the scene.

This is an on-going investigation and FOX5 will update this story when we learn more about this shooting.

