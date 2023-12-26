Las Vegas shooting victim in critical condition as police seek suspect, vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for assistance finding the suspect in a weekend shooting that injured one man.

According to a police report, LVMPD dispatch received a report of a shooting on the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive on December 23 at approximately 3:42 a.m. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and found a man on a sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and took the victim to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. The LVMPD Homicide Section responded and took over the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that an unknown female in a black vehicle was seen with the victim after the shooting. She fled the scene in that vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.

Detectives believe the female may have information related to this shooting and need assistance identifying her and the vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

