Las Vegas ranked one of country’s most Instagrammable cities for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With New Year’s Eve less than a week away, experts at casinossweeps.com conducted in-depth analysis of numerous party-related hashtags to discover which cities in the U.S. are most Instagrammable for the celebratory holiday.

According to its findings, Las Vegas checks in at #5, with over 40 million New Year’s Eve-related Las Vegas hashtags found. Miami topped the list at over 90 million, followed by Los Angeles (83 million), Chicago (almost 56 million) and Atlanta (43 million).

New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, Houston and Boston rounded out the top ten.

“While it beats out iconic locations such as New York City and Las Vegas, Miami has a unique charm that has clearly been on display all over social media,” a spokesperson explained. “For the rest of the cities on the list, it reflects that people have various locations across the country to celebrate, regardless of whether someone is celebrating on the east coast or the west coast.”

The methodology of the research involved searches of hashtags including #[city]nightlife, #[city]newyearseve, #[city]newyears, #[cityname] and #[city]party.



