Forecast Outlook-12/26/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The day after Christmas we find ourselves with daytime temperatures that are slightly warmer than normal.

High pressure is building over the valley and will allow the temps to tick up slightly.

We will experiences periods of clouds here in the Las Vegas area.

Windy conditions forecast for the Colorado River Valley area the next few days.

While the atmosphere appears to be drier the next few days there is a system that is expected to move toward us by the end of the week.

That system gives us just a slight chance of some drizzle on the weekend.

Temperature will be climbing back into the 60′s from Thursday through Sunday.

