Forecast Outlook- 12/26/2023

It was a seasonable Christmas in Las Vegas this year. The high temperature hit 56°, which matches with the average high on Christmas Day. We’ll see temperatures warm a few degrees for the week ahead with clouds in and out. Slight shower chances return this weekend.

Your Tuesday starts with temperatures in the low 40s and 30s before high temperatures in the afternoon climb into the upper 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy across Southern Nevada.

Clouds will be sticking around throughout the week, but we will keep it dry through Friday. High temperatures will be running above average, holding in the mid to low 60s.

A storm moving into California this weekend will bring us a slight chance of showers on Saturday into early Sunday morning. Any rain is looking minor at this point. Sunday night is dry with light wind for New Year’s Eve. Forecast temperatures are running in the upper 40s at midnight as we ring in 2024.

