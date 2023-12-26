Surprise Squad
Death Valley power restored after nearly three-day outage

Park visitors wading in the temporary lake at Badwater Basin
Park visitors wading in the temporary lake at Badwater Basin
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday morning, Death Valley National Park reported that it had restored power after a holiday weekend outage lasting approximately 65 hours.

According to a social media post, the electricity came back on at 10 a.m. on December 26.

We have the power! After 65 hours, the electricity came back on in Death Valley National Park at 10:00 am on 12/26....

Posted by Death Valley National Park on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

“While it might sound unnecessary to have power while camping, our water systems were getting critical,” the park noted in the post. “We were driving water 26 miles from Furnace Creek to Stovepipe Wells. And the Furnace Creek tank was a day away from not having enough water for fire suppression.”

Power had been out in all of Death Valley except Panamint Springs since 4:30 p.m. on December 23. A spokesperson for the park added that while electricity is back on, gas stations in the area may be low on fuel, and filling up before arriving is advised.

Also on December 23, the park re-opened several roads that were closed for four months following heavy damage caused by flash floods from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. Roads that were scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Dec. 23 include:

  • North Highway
  • Ubehebe Crater Road
  • Old Stovepipe Well Road
  • Lower end of Titus Canyon Road
  • Racetrack Road
  • Lippincott Road
  • Hidden Valley Road
  • Lost Burro Mine Road
  • White Top Mountain Road

It’s an ideal time to visit Death Valley National Park, according to Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

“The hiking in December and January is superb,” he said. “Added to that, there’s a temporary lake at Badwater and some wildflowers are out.”

Information about current alerts and conditions in the park is available here.

