Jeep caravan lights up the Strip to honor fallen officers in Christmas Eve parade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A light-up Jeep parade down the Las Vegas Strip this Christmas Eve paid tribute to fallen officers and raised money for the Injured Police Officers Fund, all while spreading some Christmas cheer.

“With so much turmoil and bad stuff happening in our community, watching everybody in the community join together, and we bring Christmas cheer to everybody on the Strip, and just seeing the smiles and the video cameras and the pictures, it just warms your heart. And then know that we’re raising money for a wonderful charity,” said event organizer Cindy Kreutz.

A fleet of dozens of Jeeps and trucks lit up the Strip in support of the two Nevada state police troopers killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.

“All the proceeds from this event are going to be going towards Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix. It’s going to be going to them through the Injured Police Officers Fund, so a hundred percent of the proceeds from the Christmas ride tonight are going to be going to our fallen officers’ families,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Buratczuk.

Kreutz said it’s the 11th year for the Jeep parade on the Strip, but it’s the first time that proceeds are going towards the Injured Police Officers Fund.

Sgt. Buratczuk said the gesture is appreciated during this difficult time for Nevada State Police and the fallen troopers’ families.

“Some of the vehicles they have our troopers’ badge numbers on there, the thin blue line flag, heroes live forever, those type of things that you tend to see when there’s been a fallen officer,” said Sgt. Buratczuk. “It’s a very difficult time for us. We’re still processing, and we’re trying to navigate through this as best we can. And as you can see, we have the community’s support. It’s very humbling, and we appreciate everything that everyone’s been doing for us.”

