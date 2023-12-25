Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Jeep caravan lights up the Strip to honor fallen officers in Christmas Eve parade

A light-up Jeep parade down the Las Vegas Strip this Christmas Eve paid tribute to fallen officers and raised money for the Injured Police Officers Fund, all wh
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:02 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A light-up Jeep parade down the Las Vegas Strip this Christmas Eve paid tribute to fallen officers and raised money for the Injured Police Officers Fund, all while spreading some Christmas cheer.

“With so much turmoil and bad stuff happening in our community, watching everybody in the community join together, and we bring Christmas cheer to everybody on the Strip, and just seeing the smiles and the video cameras and the pictures, it just warms your heart. And then know that we’re raising money for a wonderful charity,” said event organizer Cindy Kreutz.

A fleet of dozens of Jeeps and trucks lit up the Strip in support of the two Nevada state police troopers killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.

“All the proceeds from this event are going to be going towards Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix. It’s going to be going to them through the Injured Police Officers Fund, so a hundred percent of the proceeds from the Christmas ride tonight are going to be going to our fallen officers’ families,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Buratczuk.

Kreutz said it’s the 11th year for the Jeep parade on the Strip, but it’s the first time that proceeds are going towards the Injured Police Officers Fund.

Sgt. Buratczuk said the gesture is appreciated during this difficult time for Nevada State Police and the fallen troopers’ families.

“Some of the vehicles they have our troopers’ badge numbers on there, the thin blue line flag, heroes live forever, those type of things that you tend to see when there’s been a fallen officer,” said Sgt. Buratczuk. “It’s a very difficult time for us. We’re still processing, and we’re trying to navigate through this as best we can. And as you can see, we have the community’s support. It’s very humbling, and we appreciate everything that everyone’s been doing for us.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
A map showcases over 300 homes with holiday decorations in Las Vegas
Map showcases best Christmas lights in Vegas Valley
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Scott Richter won a slot jackpot worth over one million dollars at the Palazzo on December 17
‘Slot influencer’ wins million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip resort
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls more than 120,000 cars whose doors may open in crash

Latest News

A resident of Lion Habitat Ranch enjoys some watermelon as part of his special Christmastime...
The holiday season arrives at Lion Habitat Ranch
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
Community Ambulance deploys 18 crews to UNLV shooting, on scene within minutes
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, left, scores in front of Las Vegas Raiders...
Raiders hope injured players can return before big Christmas Day game
The Las Vegas Rescue Mission provides a variety of tasty treats during its annual holiday feast
Las Vegas Rescue Mission hosts holiday feast for Valley’s most vulnerable