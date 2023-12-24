Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:07 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone could become a millionaire for Christmas.

After there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, the new Powerball jackpot is now sitting at about $638 million for its next drawing on Christmas.

In the past, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day, according to Powerball officials.

The estimated cash value for this grand prize is $321 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

There have been five Powerball winners so far this year, according to lottery officials.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map showcases over 300 homes with holiday decorations in Las Vegas
Map showcases best Christmas lights in Vegas Valley
HPD began conducting "blitz" operation just before Thanksgiving.
Dozens arrested during Henderson Police Department retail ‘blitz’
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Scott Richter won a slot jackpot worth over one million dollars at the Palazzo on December 17
‘Slot influencer’ wins million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip resort
Kroger, which owns Smith’s, is looking to merge with Albertsons, which also owns Vons.
Nevada Senator looks to block merger of nation’s two biggest grocery chains

Latest News

Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
A resident of Lion Habitat Ranch enjoys some watermelon as part of his special Christmastime...
The holiday season arrives at Lion Habitat Ranch
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
Community Ambulance paramedics save lives on difficult days
One family included an ice rink and train ride for kids as part of their Christmas decorations.
An ice rink and train ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations