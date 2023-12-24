The holiday season arrives at Lion Habitat Ranch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People and animals alike enjoying the holidays spirit at The Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Valley.

Saturday night it hosted its annual “Paw-liday Lights and Roaring Nights” party.

Visitors could feed the giraffes, or watch the lions cavort under twinkling Christmas lights.

The Ranch tells FOX5 the animals in addition to treats, they animals get special sensory experiences, and a rare chance to interact with guests after dark.

“A lot of people think lions are nocturnal, they actually are most active at dawn and dusk so this is a little bit of a different think, they don’t see people at night. So our animals are pretty excited about seeing people when they haven’t,” Alex Mendonca says.

The Ranch is open from 11am to 3pm on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s also hosting a special New Year’s event.

You can get all the details by visiting The Lion Habitat Ranch website.

