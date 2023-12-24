Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

The holiday season arrives at Lion Habitat Ranch

People and animals alike enjoying the holidays spirit at The Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Valley.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People and animals alike enjoying the holidays spirit at The Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Valley.

Saturday night it hosted its annual “Paw-liday Lights and Roaring Nights” party.

Visitors could feed the giraffes, or watch the lions cavort under twinkling Christmas lights.

The Ranch tells FOX5 the animals in addition to treats, they animals get special sensory experiences, and a rare chance to interact with guests after dark.

“A lot of people think lions are nocturnal, they actually are most active at dawn and dusk so this is a little bit of a different think, they don’t see people at night. So our animals are pretty excited about seeing people when they haven’t,” Alex Mendonca says.

The Ranch is open from 11am to 3pm on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s also hosting a special New Year’s event.

You can get all the details by visiting The Lion Habitat Ranch website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map showcases over 300 homes with holiday decorations in Las Vegas
Map showcases best Christmas lights in Vegas Valley
HPD began conducting "blitz" operation just before Thanksgiving.
Dozens arrested during Henderson Police Department retail ‘blitz’
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Scott Richter won a slot jackpot worth over one million dollars at the Palazzo on December 17
‘Slot influencer’ wins million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip resort
Kroger, which owns Smith’s, is looking to merge with Albertsons, which also owns Vons.
Nevada Senator looks to block merger of nation’s two biggest grocery chains

Latest News

Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
Community Ambulance paramedics save lives on difficult days
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, left, scores in front of Las Vegas Raiders...
Raiders hope injured players can return before big Christmas Day game
The Las Vegas Rescue Mission provides a variety of tasty treats during its annual holiday feast
Las Vegas Rescue Mission hosts holiday feast for Valley’s most vulnerable
UNLV to face Kansas in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Rebels get ready for first bowl game in a decade