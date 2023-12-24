Forecast Outlook-12/23/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After several days of milder than normal temperatures we will see average daytime and nighttime temperatures returning to the valley.

A frontal boundary sliding south will bring with it the cooler temperatures.

We’ll go from 65 degrees that we enjoyed on Saturday to 56 degrees Sunday.

Nighttime temperatures will also slide into the upper 30′s.

This front will trigger some windy conditions along the Colorado River Valley Christmas Eve Day.

Christmas Day we will enjoy more sunshine, light winds and a high of 56 degrees in the Las Vegas area.

As we go through the week ahead conditions will remain dry at least for the first half of the week.

By late Thursday night the weather pattern will change and we could see slight rain chances moving in for next Friday and Saturday.

