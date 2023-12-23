Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Vanilla Ice partied with drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 90s, didn’t know who he was

FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at...
FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By TMX News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:58 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Thirty years after drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed by police in Medellin, Colombia, Vanilla Ice has revealed they were once friends, because he “didn’t have Google” back then.

During a recent interview with VlatTV, the 56-year-old “Ice Ice Baby” rapper said he had no idea who Escobar and the Cocaine Cowboys were when he partied with them “many, many times” in the early 1990s when he lived in Miami, Florida.

“We were all friends,” said Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle. “They would land helicopters in my house constantly, on Star Island.”

“The Medellín Cartel leader and his cocaine smugglers would “come into my house. I had food just for them in the refrigerators,” Vanilla Ice said.

“They would take me in the helicopter, we’d go to these great events and race boats and look at all the cool stuff that they were making,” he said. “And I never questioned. We didn’t have Google. I don’t know who these people are. I thought they were businessmen. They liked to race boats like I did.”

The rapper acknowledged that by today’s standards, it sounds “ridiculous” that he wouldn’t have known who Escobar was.

“This sounds ridiculous. First of all, like, I had no Google,” he said. “You don’t go up to people and go, ‘What do you do for a living?’ I have no idea, bro. Guy’s loaded… We’d go out and race boats. We were always on boats. There was always a bunch of bikinis floating around everywhere.”

In an interview with TMZ, Vanilla Ice said their shared love of speed boats fueled their friendship, and he credited the drug lord with spurring “innovation” in boat racing by pouring so much money into the sport, bringing it into the mainstream.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

HPD began conducting "blitz" operation just before Thanksgiving.
Dozens arrested during Henderson Police Department retail ‘blitz’
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Kroger, which owns Smith’s, is looking to merge with Albertsons, which also owns Vons.
Nevada Senator looks to block merger of nation’s two biggest grocery chains
TxitxiMee Lee (left) helped Natalie Matarazzo (right) flee campus during the UNLV shooting
FOX5 story connects wheelchair-user UNLV student with good Samaritan who helped her escape shooting
The Monument at Calico Ridge sat vacant for more than a decade. Now the center, near Lake Las...
Henderson shopping center vacant nearly 15 years, coming to life

Latest News

Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high
A map showcases over 300 homes with holiday decorations in Las Vegas
Map showcases best Christmas lights in Vegas Valley