StubHub year-end report: Taylor Swift was #1 experience in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - StubHub released its “Year in Live Experiences” report, breaking down the top live experiences globally in 2023, and the best-selling event of the year in Las Vegas was a solo touring sensation that has dominated headlines and box offices around the globe this year.

According to a media release, Taylor Swift’s two shows at Allegiant Stadium were the top-selling events in Las Vegas this year. The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix checked in at #2, with U2′s residency, the “When We Were Young” Festival, and the Raiders season opener rounding out the top five.

Taylor Swift topped StubHub's list of top live experiences in Las Vegas in 2023 (StubHub)

The StubHub report noted that in addition to being #2 locally, the Strip’s F1 race was the #3 top-selling sporting event globally. And the Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly the #3 overall top-selling NFL team of the year, edging out the #4 Dallas Cowboys by 17%.

StubHub noted that U2′s residency at Sphere attracted buyers from 91 countries and all 50 states. The ticket and resale company dubbed Swift’s “Eras” tour “the biggest in StubHub history” as she maintained the #1 top-selling artist position throughout the entire year, reaching nearly twelve times as many sales as for her 2018 “Reputation” tour.

“It’s not just a tour,” StubHub observed. “It’s a cultural phenomenon, and we’re all just living in Taylor’s version of the world.”

The complete report is available here.

