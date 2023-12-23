‘Slot influencer’ wins million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip resort
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gaming and slot influencer Scott “Raja” Richter’s holidays just got a little brighter.
According to a media release, Richter, also known as “The Big Jackpot,” was playing a Dragon Link slot machine in the brand new high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 17.
The big win came when he won the Grand Jackpot for $1,081,106 on a $250 bet.
