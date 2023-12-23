Surprise Squad
Report names Las Vegas Top 5 city in the country for Christmas

Enchant Christmas promises an all-new experience at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2023
Enchant Christmas promises an all-new experience at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2023(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To identify the most festive and affordable cities for Christmas celebrations, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. based on 28 key indicators such as traditions, shopping, and costs and Las Vegas ranked near the top.

Atlanta claimed the #1 spot, followed by Pittsburgh and Orlando. Las Vegas checked in at #4. At the other end of the spectrum, North Las Vegas was ranked #99 out of 100 cities.

StubHub year-end report: Taylor Swift was #1 experience in Las Vegas

Las Vegas ranked best in the nation for shopping and took the third spot for “traditions and fun.”

The entire report is available here.

