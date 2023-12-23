Surprise Squad
Rebels get ready for first bowl game in a decade

UNLV to face Kansas at Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix - FOX5′s Paloma Villacana is with the team
By Paloma Villicana
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:08 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In just a matter of days the UNLV Rebels will hit the field for the team’s first bowl game appearance since 2014.

The matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks comes at the tail end of the team’s most successful season ever - with the team making it to the Mountain West Championship game.

The Rebels arrived in Phoenix Friday. FOX5′s Paloma Villacana is with them.

