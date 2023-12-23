Raiders hope injured players can return before big Christmas Day game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders are hoping to get some of their star injured players back in the lineup in time for the big Christmas game in Kansas City.

The Silver and Black hoping to bring Raider Nation some holiday cheer this Christmas morning, but to do that, they’ll have to do something they haven’t done a lot of recently - and that’s beat Kansas City.

The Raiders put in a full practice on Friday, as the game plan gets laid out for the Chiefs game on Monday.

Josh Jacobs was back on the field for the first time since injuring his quad in the Vikings game.

Maxx Crosby and tight end Michael Mayer missed their second straight practice week.

The Raiders need all their firepower to knock off the defending Super Bowl champs - a team Amik Robertson desparately wants to beat.

“It’s a team that I’m tired of losing to. I’m so competitive. We’ve got the pieces and we’ve got the guys to be able to beat that team,” said Robertson.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce grew up a Raider fan. He watched those legendary teams and was asked what he thinks Raider football looks like today.

“When I see Raider football I see personality, I see swag, I see confidence. I see guys that believe in one another. I see winning performances. I see the superheroes being superheroes,” said Pierce.

“I see a certain physicality and nastiness of how they play not just on defense but throughout. I see a group that does not apologize, and that regardless of what the outcome is, you know that you poured your heart out on that field.”

The bigger question is, does Pierce see any of that in this current Raiders team?

“At times. I don’t think it’s something that you just hit a switch or a new coach comes in, a new player comes. It takes time to build. Most winning organizations take time to build, the problem is you don’t have a lot of time.”

It’s not known if Pierce will have the opportunity to build that. We’ll find out after the season is over. But, while he’s here, he wants to do whatever he can to bring back Raider football.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.