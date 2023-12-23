Surprise Squad
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:57 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Gypsy Blancharde, the woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother who forced her to pretend to be disabled, is expected to be released from prison next week.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced earlier this year that Blancharde will be released from prison Dec. 28 after the state granted her request for parole.

Upon her release, Blancharde said she hopes to meet Taylor Swift, who she told TMZ helped give her inspiration throughout her life.

The convicted felon told the media outlet she has tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve and hopes to run into her idol at Arrowhead stadium.

Blancharde pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blancharde.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Blancharde convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In court, Blancharde testified her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations.

She also said she planned her mother’s killing, considering poison, arson and a gun.

According to investigators, Dee Dee Blancharde used her daughter as a disabled poster child to garner attention and con people out of money.

Her case earned national headlines and also led to the documentary, “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

After seen her story told by others in the media, Blancharde will release an eBook, “Released,” Jan. 9 with a collection of interview transcripts and journal entries to tell her side of the story, according to Penguin Random House publishing.

The Blanchardes moved to Springfield in 2006 from Louisiana after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

After they moved, they used the last name Blanchard instead of Blancharde as the rest of their family does.

