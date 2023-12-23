Forecast Outlook-12/23/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures are in store for Saturday in Las Vegas.

The rain that fell Friday has produced a moist layer so it feels cooler than normal.

That should be gone by the afternoon as daytime temperatures are forecast to climb to the mid-60′s Saturday bringing us drier air.

Our normal high for this time of the year is 56 degrees.

High passing clouds will be over us Saturday night and winds are expected to pick up along the Colorado River Valley.

Conditions are going to be similar on Christmas Eve day except temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees.

Christmas Day looks dry with seasonal temperatures.

The next chance for some showers or light drizzle could arrive Thursday night.

