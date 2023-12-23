Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-12/23/23

Warm Start To The Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:56 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures are in store for Saturday in Las Vegas.

The rain that fell Friday has produced a moist layer so it feels cooler than normal.

That should be gone by the afternoon as daytime temperatures are forecast to climb to the mid-60′s Saturday bringing us drier air.

Our normal high for this time of the year is 56 degrees.

High passing clouds will be over us Saturday night and winds are expected to pick up along the Colorado River Valley.

Conditions are going to be similar on Christmas Eve day except temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees.

Christmas Day looks dry with seasonal temperatures.

The next chance for some showers or light drizzle could arrive Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

