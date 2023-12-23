Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high

This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.(Dakota News Now)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:25 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The PNC Christmas Price Index is a light-hearted take on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Except the Christmas Price Index measures true love’s gifts, as outlined in the classic holiday carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Overall, those have increased to a little more than $46,000 this year, but some costs remained the same.

Those include the cost of four calling birds, five gold rings, seven swans-a-swimming, eight maids-a-milking and nine ladies dancing.

This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.

The pear tree will cost 15% more this Christmas, but at least the price of a partridge did not change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monument at Calico Ridge sat vacant for more than a decade. Now the center, near Lake Las...
Henderson shopping center vacant nearly 15 years, coming to life
HPD began conducting "blitz" operation just before Thanksgiving.
Dozens arrested during Henderson Police Department retail ‘blitz’
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
TxitxiMee Lee (left) helped Natalie Matarazzo (right) flee campus during the UNLV shooting
FOX5 story connects wheelchair-user UNLV student with good Samaritan who helped her escape shooting
Brandon Tenorio
Argument between couple leads to homicide in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

A map showcases over 300 homes with holiday decorations in Las Vegas
Map showcases best Christmas lights in Vegas Valley
As the holidays approach, Way.com analyzed a Statista survey of over 1,000 US adults to...
Ho-Ho-Hold on!: Unwrapping the most desired Christmas 2023 gifts
The Rant - December 22
The Rant - December 22
More Americans and people in the Las Vegas Valley are signing up for a second job or “side...
More Americans get a second job or ‘side hustle’ this holiday season