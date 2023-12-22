Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase

Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates. (WISN)
By WISN via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAFIELD, Wis, (WISN) - Two 10-year-old boys are dead in Wisconsin after a police pursuit ended in a car crash.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies in Waukesha County tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates.

The driver did not stop and the deputies pursued the vehicle until it crashed, according to the sheriff’s department.

The two boys, both identified as the driver’s sons, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates. (WISN)

The 29-year-old man who was driving was critically injured, but is stable, the sheriff’s department said. His 29-year-old girlfriend is in stable condition.

The couple’s 6-year-old daughter and the driver’s 14-year-old niece were was also listed in critical condition.

All six occupants in the crashed vehicle were from Milwaukee.

The driver had a warrant for possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Cardboard license plate leads to arrest of Las Vegas suspect with trove of fake credit cards, stolen keys
FILE - Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019. New York has...
Sale of small animals becomes illegal in Clark County Wednesday
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting

Latest News

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say
Pedestrian bridge proposed for the North Strip area
Locals react as Resorts World pedestrian bridge proposal moves forward
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
'This kind of situation is preventable': 10-year-olds killed in police chase, crash
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
10-year-old boys killed in police chase, crash