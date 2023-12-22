Some Valley Health System patients’ information exposed during ransomeware incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Valley Health System says protected health information from some of its patients was accessed during a recent ransomware attack on one of its vendors.

VHS says software-provider ESO notified it of the hack in late October. It says the hack itself happened in late September, but ESO said there was no evidence any patient’s personal health information had been misused.

Impacted facilities include:

Centennial Hills

Desert Springs

Spring Valley

Summerlin

Valley

The amount of accessed data varies from person to person, but Valley Health System says it may have included personal details such as names, phone numbers, addresses, and some sensitive personal or health information.

VHS says it launched an investigation as soon as it learned of the incident. It has tasked ESO with contacting affecting individuals and relevant investigatory agencies. ESO has also assured the company it will secure deletion of affected data, and take all reasonable steps to prevent its publication or distribution.

Notices to those affected began to go out on December 12th.

The contractor recommends anyone impacted regularly monitor all their account and credit statements for signs of unauthorized activity. You can learn more on Eos’s website, or by calling 866-347-8525, Monday through Friday from 6am until 3:30pm local time.

