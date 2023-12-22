Surprise Squad
New Year brings new round of construction on the I-15/Tropicana

Drone footage shows I-15 and Tropicana in Las Vegas in January 2023.
Drone footage shows I-15 and Tropicana in Las Vegas in January 2023.(Ted Pretty/FOX5)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The new year will bring a new round of construction on the I-15/Tropicana Interchange reconstruction project.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says work will resume during the first week of January, and in some cases, extend into the summer months.

Here’s a preview of what you can expect on, and around the highway, in 2024:

Much of the work on the I-15 will extend well into the summer months.
Much of the work on the I-15 will extend well into the summer months.(Courtesy: NDOT)
Work on the I-15/Tropicana interchange will pick up again in early January and last through...
Work on the I-15/Tropicana interchange will pick up again in early January and last through summertime.(Courtesy: NDOT)

