New Year brings new round of construction on the I-15/Tropicana

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The new year will bring a new round of construction on the I-15/Tropicana Interchange reconstruction project.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says work will resume during the first week of January, and in some cases, extend into the summer months.

Here’s a preview of what you can expect on, and around the highway, in 2024:

Much of the work on the I-15 will extend well into the summer months. (Courtesy: NDOT)

Work on the I-15/Tropicana interchange will pick up again in early January and last through summertime. (Courtesy: NDOT)

