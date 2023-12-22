Locals react as Resorts World pedestrian bridge proposal moves forward

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just days after the Fontainbleau Las Vegas opened its doors, another project for the north Strip is making progress.

Clark County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a resolution for a public-private partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas for a pedestrian bridge that would go across Las Vegas Boulevard at Convention Center Drive.

Pedestrians who talked with FOX5 seem excited about the idea.

“I almost always use pedestrian bridges,” Las Vegas resident Trevor Lewis told FOX5. “In fact, I will go routes that have the pedestrian bridges because I do not like crossing the streets.”

“I think pedestrian bridges are always a good idea,” added Byron Banasiak, who’s visiting Las Vegas.

FOX5 asked people walking the area if they would use the bridge.

“As long as we keep the homeless off of them,” one pedestrian said.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom says the area has needed a bridge since Resorts World first opened a few years ago. He also likes the idea of reducing foot traffic on the road.

“This is a very busy street, so I think people could get hit there,” one pedestrian noted. “So it’d be nice to have people walk over.”

Currently a crosswalk handles pedestrian traffic at that intersection.

“People from out of town will cross when the light’s red, and it creates a lot of problems,” Lewis said. “Pedestrian bridges are always going to be a good thing.”

Commissioner Segerblom also hinted at a desire for another bridge a little further north by the Fontainbleau.

The amount of money Resorts World and Clark County will contribute for funding is still to be determined.

