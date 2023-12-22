Local cafe owner shares frustrations with recent break-ins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local cafe owner say thieves keep trying to break into his business and he’s frustrated about it.

Stefan Sindelic owns French Crepes Henderson near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue. Sindelic tells FOX5, this thieves damaged both his door and his glass window, but fortunately, they weren’t able to get in.

He says last time he wasn’t so lucky. They got in and stole both tools and all the cash out of the register.

Now Sindelic’s calling for more to be done to protect businesses in the area.

“We don’t have enough police on the streets. I don’t feel secure. I’m constantly seeing people are going around like zombies. We need police. We need more protection. We need to be aware of the situation we are in,” he tells us.

He says the landlord has promised to increase security for the entire plaza.

