Local cafe owner shares frustrations with recent break-ins

Thieves target French Crepes Henderson twice in two months
Thieves weren't able to get inside French Crepes Henderson, but they did damage the door and a...
Thieves weren't able to get inside French Crepes Henderson, but they did damage the door and a window.(Courtesy: French Crepes Henderson)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local cafe owner say thieves keep trying to break into his business and he’s frustrated about it.

Stefan Sindelic owns French Crepes Henderson near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue. Sindelic tells FOX5, this thieves damaged both his door and his glass window, but fortunately, they weren’t able to get in.

He says last time he wasn’t so lucky. They got in and stole both tools and all the cash out of the register.

Now Sindelic’s calling for more to be done to protect businesses in the area.

“We don’t have enough police on the streets. I don’t feel secure. I’m constantly seeing people are going around like zombies. We need police. We need more protection. We need to be aware of the situation we are in,” he tells us.

He says the landlord has promised to increase security for the entire plaza.

