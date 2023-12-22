Surprise Squad
Lahaina family pulls mementos from the ashes to create precious Christmas ornaments

The keepsakes include burned car keys, scissors and metal butterflies.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui wildfire survivors are transforming heartbreaking debris into heartfelt holiday decorations.

Amid the ash on Ainakea Road in Lahaina, the Claydon family has turned bits and pieces of their former home into Christmas tree ornaments.

The keepsakes include burned car keys, scissors and metal butterflies.

The Claydons, who now live in Haiku, say repairing the mementos gives them gratitude for the blessings they still have in the wake of the disaster.

To help families like the Claydons, GoFundMe has compiled a list of donation drives.

There is also a GoFundMe-sponsored wildfire relief fund, which has raised over $1.3 million.

To find more ways to help, click here.

