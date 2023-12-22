Golden Knights sign defenseman Hutton to 2-year extension

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced that the club has signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $975,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Since the Golden Knights signed Hutton as a free agent in October of 2021, the native of Brockville, Ontario, has appeared in 117 games during the regular season and posted 29 points (7 G, 22 A) with a +15 rating. During the 2023-24 campaign, Hutton has skated in 28 games, tallied eight points (1 G, 7 A), and ranks fifth on his team with a +7. In his NHL career, the defenseman has played in a total of 496 contests with the Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks.

Hutton made his postseason debut with VGK in April against the Winnipeg Jets and won a Stanley Cup for the first time in his career. Hutton played collegiately at the University of Maine and was named to the All-Hockey East First Team following the 2013-14 season. Internationally, he helped lead Canada to a gold medal during the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

Hutton was a fifth-round selection (147th overall) by Vancouver in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

