Dispute over reported stolen vehicle leaves one man dead

One man in custody on charges of open murder
51-year-old Christopher Hall is accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument...
51-year-old Christopher Hall is accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument about a reportedly stolen car(Courtesy: LVMPD)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man is dead, another is behind bars, after an argument erupted in gunfire on the Valley’s west side.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers got a call about a shooting in the area of Chareston and Nellis Boulevards just before eight Thursday night.

Metro says they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They called paramedics, but he died at the scene.

Officers say the victim was standing next to a reported stolen car when confronted by two men about the vehicle. Witnesses say he tried to get into another car and drive away, but one of the other men shot him. Officers then arrested one of those men.

51-year-old Christopher Hall is now in custody facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information on this incident is ruged the contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers or call 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Clark County Issues Air Quality Advisory for New Year’s Eve