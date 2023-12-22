Dispute over reported stolen vehicle leaves one man dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man is dead, another is behind bars, after an argument erupted in gunfire on the Valley’s west side.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers got a call about a shooting in the area of Chareston and Nellis Boulevards just before eight Thursday night.

Metro says they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They called paramedics, but he died at the scene.

Officers say the victim was standing next to a reported stolen car when confronted by two men about the vehicle. Witnesses say he tried to get into another car and drive away, but one of the other men shot him. Officers then arrested one of those men.

51-year-old Christopher Hall is now in custody facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information on this incident is ruged the contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers or call 702-385-5555.

