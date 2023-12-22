Clark County Issues Air Quality Advisory for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A cloud will hang over this year’s New Year’s Eve festivities - quite literally.

Clark County has issued an air qualilty advisory for Sunday, December 31st, saying the annual fireworks show could post health risks for those with respiratory conditions.

The Department of Environment and Sustainability says smoke from the pyrotechnics is made up of small dust particles and other pollutants. Officials compare it to vehicle exhaust or wood smoke. Fireworks also elevate the ground-level ozone level.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warns people with lung illnesses, or cardiac disease, and the very young and elderly, may be particularly sensitive to fireworks smoke.

If you plan to attend the fireworks show in person, limit your exposure. A mask may also help.

If you live in the area, keep your windows and doors closed to block out smoke. The DES also suggests changing out air filters.

