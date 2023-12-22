Surprise Squad
69 dogs seized in Mohave County raid

Some of the 69 dogs seized early this week at a property near Dolan Springs in Mohave County,...
Some of the 69 dogs seized early this week at a property near Dolan Springs in Mohave County, Arizona(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Animal enforcement officers and range detectives seized scores of dogs from a property in Mohave County, Arizona earlier this week.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says they’d received multiple reports of dogs attacking livestock in the Dolan Springs. They say they’d responded to one nearby property for an animal hording situation in the past. They served a warrant at that property again on Wednesday.

Officers and detectives found and removed 69 dogs from that property. All were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Their owner, Pablo Cruz-Sanchez, was cited for five counts of dogs at large, five counts of wounding/killing livestock, and five counts of chasing/injuring livestock. The Sheriff’s Office says additional criminal damage charges are still pending against Cruz-Sanchez.

